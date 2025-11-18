Wilson is active for Monday's game against the Raiders.

Wilson is past a calf injury that caused him to miss one regular-season game with the Bengals before being traded to the Cowboys in early November. With an extra week of practices under his belt courtesy of the Cowboys' Week 10 bye, Wilson should play a prominent role on defense alongside Shemar James and Kenneth Murray. Wilson posted 46 tackles (19 solo), four pass defenses and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games with the Bengals prior to his trade.