The Cowboys selected Overton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Overton displayed his versatility by playing all over the defensive line with Alabama in 2025, finishing with 42 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 13 games (12 starts). The Cowboys selected two other defensive rushers in Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham in the first and third rounds, respectively, so Overton's ability to line up in multiple spots and fit in different schemes should be an asset as he heads into his rookie NFL season.