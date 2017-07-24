Whitehead (hamstring) was charged in June with misdemeanor petty larceny and failed to appear for his initial court hearing in Virginia earlier this month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead's absence from his hearing resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest. The wideout is currently at Cowboys training camp, and is scheduled to attend an Aug. 10 hearing for the shoplifting charge. In advance of this season, Whitehead's roster spot is seemingly on shaky ground following the selection in the draft of fourth-rounder Ryan Switzer, whose skill set as a depth receiver and kick returner could render Whitehead redundant.