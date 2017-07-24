Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Arrested in June on misdemeanor charge
Whitehead (hamstring) was charged in June with misdemeanor petty larceny and failed to appear for his initial court hearing in Virginia earlier this month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Whitehead's absence from his hearing resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest. The wideout is currently at Cowboys training camp, and is scheduled to attend an Aug. 10 hearing for the shoplifting charge. In advance of this season, Whitehead's roster spot is seemingly on shaky ground following the selection in the draft of fourth-rounder Ryan Switzer, whose skill set as a depth receiver and kick returner could render Whitehead redundant.
More News
-
Lucky Whitehead: Cut by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Injures hamstring during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Finishes season as primary return man•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Expected to rejoin team•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Ruled out for disciplinary reasons•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Big yardage despite limited touches Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...