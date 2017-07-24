Whitehead (hamstring) was charged in June with misdemeanor petty larceny and failed to appear for his initial court hearing in Virginia earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Whitehead's absence from his hearing resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest. The wideout is currently at Cowboys training camp, but is scheduled to attend an Aug. 10 hearing to discuss his shoplifting charge. In advance of this season, Whitehead's roster spot is seemingly under threat by rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Switzer, whose skill set as a depth receiver and kick returner could render Whitehead redundant.