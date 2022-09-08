site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Absent from injury report
Gifford (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gifford battled a groin injury during the preseason but is now healthy heading into Week 1. The 27-year-old primarily played special teams for Dallas last year and totaled 11 tackles in 16 games.
