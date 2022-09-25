Gifford (hamstring) is questionable to play in Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gifford was limited during Dallas' practice Sunday after participating in full throughout this week. The fourth-year linebacker tallied one tackle while playing exclusively on special teams (44 snaps) over the first two games this season. However, Gifford's potential absence would leave the Cowboys shorthanded behind starting weakside linebacker Anthony Barr.
