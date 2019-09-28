Play

The Cowboys have listed Gifford (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford's status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff. Should he ultimately be sidelined, look for Joe Thomas to see an increased workload providing depth at both outside linebacker positions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories