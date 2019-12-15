Gifford won't return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to an arm injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys entered the contest shorthanded with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) inactive, and now both Gifford and Joe Thomas (knee) -- who could return -- have left the contest. That leaves just Sean Lee and Chris Covington to work at outside linebacker, although Justin March is available to bump over from the interior.