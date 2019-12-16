Gifford suffered a fractured arm during Sunday's win over the Rams and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Gifford's recovery timetable should give him a fair shot at returning to full health in time for offseason workouts, but he'll likely miss the remainder of the season. With Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Joe Thomas (ankle) also nursing injuries, the Cowboys will be a strong candidate to add additional linebacker depth to the 53-man roster if Gifford indeed hits IR.