Gifford (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday in New Orleans, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Gifford has yet to be included on the Cowboys' game-day roster through four regular-season games. His continued absence isn't a surprise, as he hasn't logged a full practice since suffering a severe ankle sprain in the preseason opener.

