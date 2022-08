Gifford (groin) is unlikely to participate in Thursday's joint practice or Saturday's preseason opener against Denver, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford has been sidelined at practices recently due to a groin injury, and it appears like his absence will continue for at least a week, though the issue isn't expected to be severe. In his absence, rookie sixth-round pick Devin Harper should garner increased opportunities against the Broncos.