Gifford (arm) is expected to have surgery that could sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Gifford sustained fractured forearm in Sunday's win over the Rams and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. If that indeed happens, look for the Cowboys to scour the market for depth at the position.

