Gifford (arm) is expected to have surgery that could sideline him for six-to-eight weeks.

Gifford sustained fractured forearm in Sunday's win over the Rams and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. If that indeed happens, look for the Cowboys to seek assistance at linebacker on the free agent market.

