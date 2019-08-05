Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Making splash on special teams

Gifford has been getting reps with the first-team special teams unit in camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, Gifford came into camp as a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he's been impressive whenever his name has been called both on special teams and on defense. The Cowboys are deep at linebacker, which could squeeze Gifford out of the picture no matter what he does, but the organization also has a knack for turning up UDFA gems, so don't count him out.