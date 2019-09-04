Gifford (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Owner Jerry Jones has previously called Gifford's ankle injury "significant". Combine that with his missed practice Wednesday, and he's trending toward sitting out the season opener versus the Giants. Still, the undrafted rookie made enough of an impact to be kept on the 53-man roster despite the injury, and the Cowboys hope he returns soon to back up the oft-injured Sean Lee.

