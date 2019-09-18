Play

Gifford (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford has missed the first two weeks of the regular season while nursing what is being considered a significant ankle injury, so it's no surprise to see him absent from practice Wednesday. Gifford's timetable for a return remains unknown at this time.

