Gifford (arm) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site.

Gifford is set to undergo surgery in the coming days after fracturing his left arm during Sunday's win over the Rams, so this move was only a matter of time. The 24-year-old is expected to have a recovery timeline of about six-to-eight weeks, so he should be ready to go for the offseason program.

