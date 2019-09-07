Gifford (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The initial report on Gifford's ankle called it a "significant" injury, so this was the expected outcome. Still, the Cowboys clearly like what they have with the undrafted rookie, as he made enough of an impression to land on their final roster.

