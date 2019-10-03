Play

Gifford (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford missed the first four games with the ankle issue after being as listed as questionable, but he should be good to go for this week. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska is primed to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Packers, assuming he's selected for the active roster.

