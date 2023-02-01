Gifford recently underwent core muscle surgery, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Although Gifford showed no signs of any sort of core injury throughout the 2022-23 season considering the 18 games he played in primarily as a special-teams contributor, it's been reported that he's addressed an unspecified issue following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the divisional round. The 243-pound linebacker will now aim to make a full recovery by the time Dallas' offseason program begins.