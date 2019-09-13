Play

Gifford (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Gifford didn't practice all week, and it has already been reported that he has a "significant injury." However, the undrafted rookie wasn't placed on injured reserve, signalling his absence should only be a few more weeks at most.

