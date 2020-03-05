Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Set for expanded role?
Gifford (arm) is a candidate to see increased playing time during the 2020 season, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gifford appeared in six contests as a rookie in 2019, during which he handled a role on special teams. Undergoing surgery to address a fractured left arm cut the Nebraska product's debut campaign short, but he's expected to make a full recovery this offseason. With Sean Lee's future in Dallas uncertain and Leighton Vander Esch recovering from neck surgery, Gifford could realistically carve out a rotational role on defense in 2020 if he's able to get back to full health and take a step forward in his development.
