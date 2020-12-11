Gifford's two-game suspension was lifted Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gifford was forced to sit out two weeks for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, however, his official return appears to be on the horizon. The Nebraska product currently has a roster exemption, but it likely won't be long before he is cleared to return to team activities. He's appeared in six contests this season for the Cowboys, garnering just one defensive snap compared to 121 on special teams.