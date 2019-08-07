Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Sustains broken finger

Gifford suffered a fractured finger at practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford has made an early impression in training camp, earning reps with the first-team special teams unit, but he'll now have to contend with the broken finger. It's not clear if the 23-year-old will require surgery, but he could theoretically play through the injury.

Our Latest Stories