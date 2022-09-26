site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Won't play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 26, 2022
Gifford (hamstring) is inactive Monday against the Giants.
Gifford was a late add to the injury report this week, not showing up until Sunday. The fourth-year linebacker hasn't played any defensive snaps this season. However, his absence will impact the
Cowboys on special teams.
