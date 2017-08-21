Cowboys' Luke McCown: DNP on Saturday
McCown (shoulder) didn't play in Saturday's preseason win against the Colts.
After serving solely as the holder during the Hall of Fame Game, McCown was less than inspiring in preseason Week 1 against the Rams, completing six of 13 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and two fumbles, one of which he lost. He suffered the injury in the latter outing and has subsequently been held out of practice. Because Kellen Moore has underwhelmed as well during exhibition season, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush has staked his claim to a job with impressive performances, albeit against lesser competition late in games.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...