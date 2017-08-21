McCown (shoulder) didn't play in Saturday's preseason win against the Colts.

After serving solely as the holder during the Hall of Fame Game, McCown was less than inspiring in preseason Week 1 against the Rams, completing six of 13 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and two fumbles, one of which he lost. He suffered the injury in the latter outing and has subsequently been held out of practice. Because Kellen Moore has underwhelmed as well during exhibition season, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush has staked his claim to a job with impressive performances, albeit against lesser competition late in games.