The Cowboys are activating Schoonmaker (foot) from the active/non-football injury list Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schoonmaker continues to work his way back from a partial tear to the plantar fasciitis of his right foot. The rookie tight end is expected to operate in a limited capacity in his return to practice Monday, and coach Mike McCarthy declined to comment about his chances of suiting up for preseason action versus the Jaguars on Saturday. In any case, returning for crucial training camp helps will be helpful as Schoonmaker looks to compete with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot for regular-season work.