Schoonmaker (foot) could return to practice as early as Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schoonmaker, who began training camp on the the non-football injury, was prevented from returning to practice Saturday with what coach Mike McCarthy called a "minor" setback. The rookie second-round pick is nursing a partial tear to the plantar fasciitis that dates back to college, but it looks like he could get back on the field in short notice and get in some crucial offseason reps. McCarthy said that Schoonmaker is "really close to getting past" his injury and has already resumed running routes in a full uniform.