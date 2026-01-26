Schoonmaker caught 14 of 23 targets for 132 yards and zero touchdowns over 17 games for the Cowboys in 2025.

The 2023 second-round pick has yet to miss a game in the NFL career, but Schoonmaker has done little else of note. His receiving numbers took a tumble from the 27-241-1 line he posted in 2024, and undrafted second-year player Brevyn Spann-Ford has moved past him on the depth chart due to his superior run blocking, although neither player is a threat to starting TE Jake Ferguson. Schoonmaker has one more year left on his rookie contract, but he hasn't done much to secure a spot in the Cowboys' long-term plans.