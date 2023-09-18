Schoonmaker caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jets.

After fellow tight end Jake Ferguson opened the scoring in the first quarter with a four-yard TD reception, Schoonmaker snagged his first career NFL catch and first career touchdown two minutes before halftime. Through two games with head coach Mike McCarthy as the new play-caller, the Cowboys have leaned heavily on their TEs in the red zone -- Ferguson already has five targets inside the 20-yard line, while Peyton Hendershot also has a target and a carry on a jet sweep at the goal line. That division of volume puts a ceiling on the fantasy value of any one member of the trio, but Schoonmaker will be a viable deep-league dart throw in favorable matchups, such as the one Dallas gets in Week 3 against the winless Cardinals.