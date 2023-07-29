Schoonmaker is dealing with a partial tear to the plantar fasciitis, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schoonmaker was placed on the non-football injury list earlier this week with a foot injury that evidently predated the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie second-round pick suggested this injury was worse than a full tear of the plantar fasciitis, but he still anticipates being able to practice in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot will continue to get critical reps in a battle to replace multi-year starter, Dalton Schultz, who signed with the Texans this offseason.