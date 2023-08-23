Schoonmaker indicated after Tuesday's practice that he is no longer feeling any pain in his foot, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

"It's pretty much back to where it was before [the injury]," Schoonmaker said of his plantar fasciitis. "I'm just doing strengthening stuff. I'm really trying to get the rest of my foot strong around it so that I don't have any issues." Taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft despite his existing foot issue, Schoonmaker is expected to open his rookie season working behind Jake Ferguson at tight end, but he could push for a bigger role as the campaign goes on if he's able to stay 100 percent healthy.