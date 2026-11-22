Schoonmaker (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Tennessee.

Schoonmaker was unable to practice Thursday or Friday because he was under the weather, but the tight end appears to be feeling well enough to suit up Sunday. Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) will miss his second straight game, opening the door for Schoonmaker to potentially log a larger workload than usual on offense. With Ferguson out last Sunday versus San Francisco, Schoonmaker posted a season-high 35 percent offensive snap share and caught one of two targets for 12 yards.