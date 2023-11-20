Schoonmaker caught both his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The rookie tight end opened the scoring late in the first quarter on an 18-yard TD toss from Dal Prescott, setting the tone in a 33-10 victory. Schoonmaker has caught only five passes on 11 targets through his first 10 NFL games, but two of them have turned into touchdowns. He remains behind Jake Ferguson on the depth chart, but Schhonmaker is teasing the upside that made him a second-round pick in a 2023 draft class that is already living up to its billing as one of the most talented TE groups in history.