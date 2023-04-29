The Cowboys selected Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Schoonmaker is athletic (4.63-second 40-yard dash, 127-inch broad jump) and has a viable in-line tight end frame (6-foot-5, 251 pounds), but the Michigan product doesn't project as a fantasy standout in the NFL. Schoonmaker turns 25 in September, and he struggled as a pass catcher for Michigan prior to last season. Schoonmaker's 418 yards and three touchdowns on 48 targets (8.7 YPT) in 2022 might mark a pivot point in his development, which may have been stunted by playing quarterback previously. Though more toolsy than Cowboys incumbents Jake Ferguson or Peyton Hendershot, Schoonmaker isn't necessarily more skilled.