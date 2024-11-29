Schoonmaker recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Thursday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Schoonmaker looked to be in for a massive game in the absence of Jake Ferguson (concussion), as he caught all five of his passes within Dallas' first two offensive possessions. However, the Cowboys were able to play from ahead for most of the contest, limiting the passing volume of Cooper Rush. Ferguson has 11 days to progress through concussion protocol, but Schoonmaker has the chance to remain a decent streaming option heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.