Schoonmaker failed to catch his only target in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

The third-year tight end had a limited role, as expected, while working behind starter Jake Ferguson. Schoonmaker's hold on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart may not be secure either, despite his standing as a 2023 second-round pick -- he played 15 snaps on offense to Brevyn Spann-Ford's 10, and the latter made a more noticeable impact with his blocking.