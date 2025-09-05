Cowboys' Luke Schoonmaker: Just one target Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schoonmaker failed to catch his only target in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.
The third-year tight end had a limited role, as expected, while working behind starter Jake Ferguson. Schoonmaker's hold on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart may not be secure either, despite his standing as a 2023 second-round pick -- he played 15 snaps on offense to Brevyn Spann-Ford's 10, and the latter made a more noticeable impact with his blocking.
