Schoonmaker (undisclosed) left Tuesday's training camp practice early with training staff, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports reports.

It's not clear at this point what kind of issue Schoonmaker is dealing with, but his health will be worth monitoring as the regular season quickly approaches. He ranked second among Dallas' tight ends in offensive snaps in 2024 as a capable blocker and reliable short-range target. With Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) also tending to an injury, the door could be ajar for any of John Stephens, Princeton Fant, Rivaldo Fairweather or Tyler Neville to make a run at a spot on the Cowboys' final 53-man roster.