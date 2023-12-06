Schoonmaker played 25 of the Cowboys' 89 snaps on offense and recorded one reception for 12 yards on one target in Thursday's 41-35 win over the Seahawks.

Schoonmaker drew a target for the sixth consecutive game and has cobbled together a 6-60-1 receiving line during that stretch. The rookie out of Michigan has been operating as the Cowboys' No. 2 tight end behind starter Jake Ferguson for most of the season, though Schoonmaker's standing on the depth chart could be affected by the return of Peyton Hendershot (ankle), who was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.