Schoonmaker (foot) may eventually be cleared for training camp but doesn't currently have a return timeline, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys recently placed Schoonmaker on the non-football injury list due to plantar fasciitis that predates his time in the NFL. It's unclear if they knew about it when making him a second-round pick in April, but the team at least seems optimistic he'll be ready at some point this summer. Even if he's back by Week 1, the missed time in camp impacts Schoonmaker's rookie-year fantasy outlook, hurting his chances to eclipse second-year pros Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot in a TE room that no longer has Dalton Schultz.