Schoonmaker went without a target while playing 30 of the Cowboys' 67 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Schoonmaker ran routes on just six of his 30 snaps and was one of the few Dallas pass catchers to go without a look on a night in which quarterback Dak Prescott targeted nine different players. So long as top tight end Jake Ferguson is available, Schoonmaker looks like he'll mostly be limited to a tertiary role in the passing game while serving as a blocker more often than not when he's on the field.