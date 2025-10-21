Cowboys' Luke Schoonmaker: No targets in Week 7 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schoonmaker went without a target while playing 22 of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.
Though quarterback Dak Prescott spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers in Sunday's romp, Schoonmaker didn't get in on the act. The third-year tight end had drawn at least one target in each of Dallas' first six games, accruing a 5-24-0 receiving line over that stretch.
