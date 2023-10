Schoonmaker went without a target while playing 17 of the Cowboys' 64 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Schoonmaker's 27 percent snap share was his lowest since Week 3, after he had played north of 40 percent of the snaps in both of the Cowboys' previous two contests. The rookie out of Michigan is the clear No. 2 option on the depth chart at tight end and likely can't be counted on for more than a target or two per game while Jake Ferguson is available.