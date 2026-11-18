Schoonmaker caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 46-40 loss to the 49ers.

Schoonmaker garnered a season-high two targets, but he failed to produce his first multi-catch performance of the year. The tight end played 28 offensive snaps in contest, ranking second at his position behind Brevyn Spann-Ford (55) and ahead of James Mitchell (five). With Jake Ferguson (knee) expected to remain sidelined in Week 11, Schoonmaker will have another chance to operate as the team's top reserve option at tight end versus the Titans on Sunday.