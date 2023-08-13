Schoonmaker caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

As expected, Jake Ferguson got the start at tight end for the Cowboys and was a favorite target of Cooper Rush early in the game, but Schoonmaker received his first taste of NFL action -- even if only of the preseason variety -- and caught Will Grier's first pass of the second half. The Michigan product has gotten in little work since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft due to plantar fasciitis, but he appeared healthy Saturday and should be able to start ramping up with an eye on getting ready for Week 1.