Schoonmaker (foot) is on the active/non-football injury list for the start of training camp.

The use of the NFI list rather than PUP suggests Schoonmaker's foot issue predates the 2023 NFL Draft or else was suffered afterward while he was away from the team. Either way, the tight end was limited during spring practices and isn't off to the best start as he attempts to earn snaps for a team that lost Dalton Schultz to Houston in the offseason. The second-rounder out of Michigan will compete with second-year pros Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot for playing time.