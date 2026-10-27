Schoonmaker went without a target while playing 11 of the Cowboys' 68 offensive snaps in Monday's 38-21 win over the Eagles.

After drawing even with Brevyn Spann-Ford in snaps during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Giants, Schoonmaker has settled in as the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart at tight end behind Jake Ferguson and Spann-Ford in the subsequent six games. He's played less than 20 percent of the offensive snaps in four consecutive contests, drawing just one target during that span while functioning mainly as a blocker during his time on the field.