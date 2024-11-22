Schoonmaker will stand to take on a bigger role than normal Sunday at Washington with Jake Ferguson (concussion) ruled out for the contest, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson lasted seven offensive snaps during Monday's game against the Texans before departing with a concussion. The development freed up more work for other Cowboys tight ends, as Schoonmaker led the position in snap share (53 percent) and targets (10), while Brevyn Spann-Ford earned 49 and five, respectively. Such a breakdown implies Schoonmaker will share the load rather than take on Ferguson's outsized role (typically, at least 75 percent of snaps in five of his previous six healthy appearances). Still, Schoonmaker's 10 targets translated to six catches for 56 yards Week 11, so he should be plenty busy behind No. 1 WR CeeDee Lamb.