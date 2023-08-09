Schoonmaker (foot) was a more active participant in practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The tight end returned to practice Monday after coming off the active/non-football injury list, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Tuesday that the next step would be taking "some padded team reps." Schoonmaker has been nursing a partial tear to his plantar fascia since before training camp. The 2023 second-round pick is projected as one of the Cowboys' backup tight ends along with Peyton Hendershot behind 2022 fourth-round selection Jake Ferguson.
