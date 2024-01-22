Schoonmaker caught eight of 15 targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The Cowboys used a second-round pick on the Michigan product in 2023, drafting him 58th overall, but while fellow rookie tight ends like Sam LaPorta (34th overall), Dalton Kincaid (25th overall) and the Packers' duo of Luke Musgrave (42nd overall) and Tucker Kraft (78th overall) all made impacts, Schoonmaker saw minimal looks behind Jake Ferguson and caught more than one pass in a game only once all year. Schoonmaker should have a bigger role in 2024, but as long as Ferguson stays healthy, a breakout seems unlikely.